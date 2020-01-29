“I do!” Mobile great city for weddings

Study says Mobile is the 11th best U.S. city in which to marry

A new study finds that Mobile is the 11th best city in the nation in which to marry.

With couples spending an average of over $38,000 on their wedding and the industry bringing in $78 billion in revenue in 2019, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2020’s Best Places to Get Married. The study looked at 27 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience, and enjoyment in 182 metro areas across the country.

Mobile finished in the top half in most categories including 10th for average wedding cost, 44th in hotels per capita, 53rd in bridal shops per capita, 58th in churches and wedding chapels per capita, 76th in venues and event spaces per capita, and 80th in flower shops per capita.

See the entire report here