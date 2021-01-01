I-65 NB lanes shut down due to accident New Year’s Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The northbound lanes of I-65 between the Government Street exit and Airport exit were shut down due to an accident Friday morning.

The crash, involving two vehicles, happened around 6 a.m. The interstate remained blocked off at 9 a.m. as police investigated the crash.

This is a developing story.

