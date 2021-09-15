I-10 widening in Mobile County starts this Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will widen Interstate 10 in Mobile, County this Sunday, Sept. 19.

The $24.9-million project will widen Interstate 10 for an estimated 4.8 miles, according to a press release statement made by the ALDOT. The interstate will be widened from four to six lanes from the McDonald Road exit to Plantation Road. An overhead message board and traffic cameras will be installed as well, along with barriers, drainage, and other road signs.

The project starts at I-10 exit 10, the McDonald road exit, and ends west of the Plantation Road exit just past the Plantation Road overpass, according to the release statement.

Nightly closures will take place from Sunday through Thursday. ALDOT says daily lane closures are not expected to occur for the length of the project.

“Drivers should note that there will be no usable shoulders within the specified one-mile active

work zones, and drivers should expect a narrower roadway,” according to the statement.

The speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph and will continue throughout the work zone. In case of an accident, ALDOT will provide wreckers in designated work zones to increase response time to accidents and improve traffic flow.

ALDOT says the project should be completed by May 24, 2024.