I-10 resurfacing project from Theodore to Mobile starting Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation anticipates beginning a resurfacing project on Interstate 10 on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The scope of the project includes performing roughly four miles of milling, paving, and striping operations on I-10 from just west of the Carol Plantation Rd. Overpass in Theodore to just east of the SR-193 overpass in Mobile.

Motorists can expect weekly nighttime, alternating lane closures, Sunday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Drivers are required to always maintain a safe, reasonable and prudent distance when trailing other vehicles, and to obey work zone speed limits. These laws exist to protect construction workers, motorists and personal property from hazards that may exist in work zones and on roadways in general.

The $3.4 million-dollar project was awarded to H.O. Weaver and Sons Inc. and is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year, weather permitting.

