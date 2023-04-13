MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 63-year-old woman for allegedly setting her husband on fire Wednesday night, according to a release.

Patrice James, 63, was located on scene and charged with domestic violence and assault.

Police were called to the 400 block of Hemley Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 for a medical emergency.

Through an investigation, police said James “doused him [her husband] with a flammable liquid and set him on fire.”

The husband was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.