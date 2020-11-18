Hurricane Zeta damage assessment in Citronelle Thursday

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in Citronelle with damage from Hurricane Zeta can get help from a damage assessment team this week, but they will need to act fast.

Mayor Jason Stringer posted the following announcement Tuesday night:

Community Announcement: This Thursday we will have a team in Citronelle assessing damage to homes and businesses. This is apart of Individual Assistance being provided to you for the damage you sustained during Hurricane Zeta. I need you to send me a private message with your name, address and type of damage your property sustained. I need this no later than 7pm tomorrow night, I just found out about this late this evening. I know it is short notice, but we need this information in order to provide this list to those who are coming with our friends from State EMA. Please do not respond on this post, send me a private message only. If you want to send me an email, my email address is mayor@cityofcitronelle.com. This is for residents of Citronelle Only at This Time, if something changes I will let you know. Side Note- This is for damage to your home or out buildings only, this is not about trees being down on your property this is for “STRUCTURAL DAMAGE ONLY”

Read the full Facebook post and contact the mayor through this link.

LATEST STORIES: