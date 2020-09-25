Hurricane Sally: Where to get food along the Alabama Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast is distributing food for those impacted by Hurricane Sally in the following locations:
Upcoming Mobile Pantries:
September 26 | New Beginning Church | 1:00 p.m.
12050 Homestead Ave, Grand Bay, AL 36541
September 27| Mathis Elementary | 9:00 a.m.
600 9th Ave, Foley, AL 36535
September 27 | Friendly Holiness Church | 5:00 p.m.
3266 Atmosphere Road, Atmore, AL 36502
Weekly Sites:
African Universal Church | please call for an appointment, (251) 626-6056
Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Soup Kitchen: Sundays, 12:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
8355 Jonesboro Road, Daphne, AL 36526
Prodisee Pantry | (251) 626-1720
Tuesdays, 9:00 – 11:30 a.m.
9315 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Catholic Social Services of Baldwin County | please call for distribution times, (251) 947-2293
23010 AL-59, Robertsdale, AL 36567
Christian Service Center | (251) 968-5256
Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
317 Dolphin Ave, Gulf Shores, AL 36547
Calvary Chapel | (251) 943-7990
Thursdays, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
1113 A-B North Mckenzie Street, Foley, AL 36535
Foley Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church | (251) 600-9404
Thursdays, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
817 North Cedar Street, Foley, AL 3655
New Life in Christ | (251) 943-2225
Mondays, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
102 East Berry Avenue, Foley, AL 36536
More information can be found here. You can also call (888) 704-FOOD.
