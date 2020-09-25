Hurricane Sally: Where to get food along the Alabama Gulf Coast

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Food Stamps News Guide_1546654793780

FILE – In this April 23, 2012, file photo Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter’s purchases are scanned by a cashier at a ShopRite grocery story in Philadelphia after Nutter pledged to live on the average food stamp benefit of five dollars a day for the entire week. Food stamps look ripe for the picking, politically speaking. […]

(WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast is distributing food for those impacted by Hurricane Sally in the following locations:

Upcoming Mobile Pantries:

September 26 | New Beginning Church | 1:00 p.m.
12050 Homestead Ave, Grand Bay, AL 36541

September 27| Mathis Elementary | 9:00 a.m.
600 9th Ave, Foley, AL 36535

September 27 | Friendly Holiness Church | 5:00 p.m.
3266 Atmosphere Road, Atmore, AL 36502

Weekly Sites:

African Universal Church | please call for an appointment, (251) 626-6056
Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Soup Kitchen: Sundays, 12:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
8355 Jonesboro Road, Daphne, AL 36526

Prodisee Pantry | (251) 626-1720
Tuesdays, 9:00 – 11:30 a.m.
9315 Spanish Fort Blvd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Catholic Social Services of Baldwin County | please call for distribution times, (251) 947-2293
23010 AL-59, Robertsdale, AL 36567

Christian Service Center | (251) 968-5256
Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
317 Dolphin Ave, Gulf Shores, AL 36547

Calvary Chapel | (251) 943-7990
Thursdays, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.
1113 A-B North Mckenzie Street, Foley, AL 36535

Foley Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church | (251) 600-9404
Thursdays, 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
817 North Cedar Street, Foley, AL 3655

New Life in Christ | (251) 943-2225
Mondays, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. | Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
102 East Berry Avenue, Foley, AL 36536

More information can be found here. You can also call (888) 704-FOOD.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories