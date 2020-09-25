Hurricane Sally: Where to get food along the Alabama Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The motto behind this year's Vintage Affair Gala is, "Cancer Doesn't Stop and Neither Should We." The American Cancer Society has decided to put on the popular event this year despite COVID-19. Vintage Affair will be presented by Lexus of Mobile virtually, so lifesaving funds can be raised while maintaining a social distance.

The featured speaker at the Vintage Affair Grand Patron's dinner this year was Jeb Shell of Mobile. Shell was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer at the young age of 41. He went through chemo, radiation, and surgery and was cancer-free for a short time. This summer, he learned that the cancer had spread to his lungs. He just completed more chemo and surgery.