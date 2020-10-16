Hurricane Sally debris clean-up costs for Mobile and Saraland

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Debris is being picked up around Mobile, but we still do not know exactly how much it’s expected to cost the city.

A spokesperson for the City of Mobile said the city had an existing contract with a company before Hurricane Sally hit, which is one of the reasons why clean-up began as quickly as it did. The city’s contract is based on a unit price, meaning the cost is determined by the total amount of debris collected. Currently, the city is not estimating a final cost.

A statement sent to us by the City says,

“The city had an existing contract with DRC Emergency Services, LLC before Hurricane Sally, which is one of the reasons our clean-up efforts were able to begin as soon as it was safe to operate. The contract with DRC is based on a unit price, which means the ultimate cost will be determined by the amount of debris collected. Because the operation is ongoing and our projections about the amount of debris are only estimates, we don’t want to speculate about the final cost at this point. Once the debris clean-up is completed, FEMA will reimburse 75 percent of the total cost. The other 25 percent of the cost will be incurred by the City of Mobile, which we do not expect to be significantly high.” Jason Johnson / City of Mobile Media Relations Manager

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said teams in Mobile collected more than 350 truckloads of vegetation debris and 435 hanging limbs Wednesday. As of Thursday, the city has collected 77 percent of the estimated 381,360 cubic yards of trash and debris the city anticipated seeing on the first pass through. Stimpson said a second pass will begin immediately afterward.

A spokesperson for the City of Saraland told WKRG News 5 their city’s clean-up costs are similar to those in Mobile. Saraland also has a contract with a company charging based on unit price. They too won’t know the final numbers until the debris is gone, but Saraland will also get the 75 percent reimbursement from FEMA.

LATEST STORIES: