Hurricane Ida evacuees get help in Mobile at resource fair nearly one month after storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A resource fair was hosted in Mobile on Thursday to help Hurricane Ida evacuees still displaced nearly one month after the storm.
The fair was at Central Presbyterian Church from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
People who lost everything said the resource fair was helpful to get them back on their feet.
“When I say help, we need help. Housing wise, lodging wise, food wise, we haven’t had anything,” said Brande Duke, who evacuated to Mobile and lost her home in New Orleans to Hurricane Ida.
Duke said they’ve run out of money and are having a hard time trying to stay afloat.
“We are down on our luck right now, we need help. I’m in my truck on a half a tank of gas looking for resources and this here is a blessing that hopefully something can happen,” said Duke.
United Way estimates there are 500 families in our area who evacuated from Hurricane Ida.
The resource center was a place for these families to get supplies like food, water and toiletries as well as help with legal and medical services.
I.D.’s were required to prove you were impacted by the storm.
There will be another resource fair at same location on Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The following organizations participated:
