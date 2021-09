This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA’s GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast, Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Teams from Mobile and Prichard are gathering to help victims of Hurricane Ida. From 11 to 5 Saturday people will gather at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. They’re calling it “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”

The plan is to gather donations for care packages for Ida relief. Much of coastal Louisiana is still struggling after the monster storm hit weeks ago.