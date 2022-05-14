MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –People protested for the right to abortion across the country on Saturday, and right here in Mobile.

The streets of downtown were filled with those new and not so new to protesting.

Carolyn Haines was one of the many protesting near Government Plaza and says this is not the first time she has stood up for what she believes in.

“I did these protests in the 1970s… this is old ground for me,” said Haines. “I thought Roe vs. Wade was settled grown by now and it should be.”

Then there were others including Cephia Blackwell who has never been a part of a protest before this one. Blackwell says she decided to take part in this protest because it is important to stand up for women’s rights and decisions.

“It’s ridiculous because my grandmother marched for this and I never thought I would have to stand up for the same thing she did,” said Blackwell. “But here I am and I’m going to keep doing it.”

This nationwide spree of protests comes after a leaked draft of a US Supreme Court decision that shows evidence officials may be in the process of overturning the constitutional right to abortions.

If this leaked draft goes into effect, several states may begin to deny access to end a pregnancy.

“It’s beyond time for abortion to secure legally, fully funded, and equitable and available for all who need it without shame or stigma, ” says an organizer of the protest.

Protesters here in The Port City say they won’t stop standing up for what they believe in.

“Somebody you know has had an abortion,” Blackwell. “Somebody you know has had to make that difficult choice and it is a difficult choice. So whenever we show up here this is not just for fun. You think we want to be here? But we are. We stand because we cannot make them make our decisions for us… this will literally kill us.”

Organizers of this protest say this protest is one of 500 protests nationwide for a day of action.