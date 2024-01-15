MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 95th birthday, hundreds of people marched to Cathedral Square in remembrance of the legacy he left behind.

“The truth is, there’s only one race, and that’s the human race,” Reverend David Edwards said.

The procession of young, old, black and white chanted hymns that could be heard from blocks away.

“Black children and white children would come arm in arm, and we sing the same song,” Edwards said. “Dr. King advocated for all mankind.”

Several sororities and fraternities joined the march, celebrating milestones with their brothers and sisters. Alpha Kappa Alpha was celebrating their Founder’s Day, honoring 116 years of service.

Edwards took a moment to address the violent crime within Mobile. He said crime prevails in underserved and impoverished neighborhoods.

“You can go to any city, and you’ll find that certain sectors of the city looks like they’re taken care of better than other sectors,” Edwards said.

A solution to revitalizing predominantly black neighborhoods came soon after when District 2 City Councilman William Carroll took the stage.

“[We need to have] businesses in the City of Mobile that are in black neighborhoods,” Carroll said about rebuilding the economy. “It’s time to put restaurants back in our neighborhoods.”

Carroll made mention of the increased availability of affordable housing, something that has been a topic of conversation at Mobile City Council meetings for months.

City Council President C.J. Small joined the march along with District 1 Councilman Cory Penn.