MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds gathered on Thursday night at Cottage Hill Baptist Church for Mobile Stands with Israel.

The event was put on by the Mobile Area Jewish Federation to show support for Israel, which is in the midst of a war with the terrorist group, Hamas.

A number of prominent leaders attended the event.

Cottage Hill Baptist Church Pastor Alan Floyd and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson attended the event as well as Larry Voit, Rabbi Steve Silberman, Rabbi Edward Boraz and Aaron David Fruh.

“We needed to communicate and give our city the opportunity to rally around our fellow neighbors, our brothers and sisters,” Floyd said.

An estimated 800 people attended the event in support of Israel.

“It really moved me,” Mia Slonimski, who is from Israel, said. “I have no words. I thank everyone who supports Israel.”