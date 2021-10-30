Hundreds attended return of ACS Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A big Mobile tradition returns. The Making Strides Against Breast cancer walk brought a crowd to downtown Mobile. Hundreds of people pour through the inflatable pink arch sitting outside cooper Riverside Park. It’s a sea of humanity making its way through downtown to help raise money for cancer research and support programs.

“This is a great cause and I know a lot of people who’ve struggled with breast cancer,” said Tekeela Ely from Saraland. It’s a tradition that continues year after year and everyone has their own reason for walking.

“I’m a 31-year survivor,” said Marion Stille with pride. Last year COVID concerns turned the annual walk into a socially distanced drive-through. This year the walk is back.

“It’s so important because when you have cancer you need to know there’s an entire community out there, you’re not going through this by yourself and having all these people gather together you just know someone else has gone through it, someone else is going through it and other people are there to support you as well,” said chairperson Jennifer Byrd.