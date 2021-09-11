Hundreds attend 9/11 events at Battleship Park on 20th anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people marked the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 At Battleship Memorial Park. Saturday morning starts with a flood of people streaming through Battleship Park for the return of the Tunnel to Towers run.

“I’m in the military, I experienced 9/11 and I’ve always honored the run,” said runner Mike Sullivan. This event was canceled by COVID last year and roared back for the 20th anniversary, the turnout so big with last-minute runners they ran out of numbered bibs. Organizers say it’s important to remember the sacrifices of those who died on 9/11 and in the years afterward.

“Let’s find a way for a chance to do better today than we did yesterday and think about the enormous sacrifice that so many people have made,” said Afghanistan veteran Major Brad Israel. As the run ended, the 9-11 ceremony at Battleship Park began.

“It’s a spiritual home for veterans no matter what state and we have visitors from around the world it’s just important that we come on this day to remember the men and women, first responders,” said Executive Director of Battleship Memorial Park Janet Cobb. A tradition that endures so these sacrifices are never forgotten.