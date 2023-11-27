MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Africatown Heritage House was named a nominee in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best New Museum.

The home was nominated by journalists who have visited Mobile and seen its progress over the years.

The exhibit, operated by the History Museum of Mobile, Mobile County Commission and the City of Mobile, opened in July 2023.

It’s home to “Clotilda: The Exhibit,” which tells the story of the last known slave ship to arrive in the New World. The ship carried 110 slaves in 1860 — 52 years after the slave trade became illegal.

Those slaves would eventually settle down in what is now known as Africatown, which is the only community that African-born Americans entirely ran.

Voting began Monday and will last through Dec. 25 at 10:59 a.m.

You can cast your vote here.

Tickets to the museum cost $15 for adults, $9 for guests 65 and older, students aged 18 or more with a school ID and active or retired military with ID.

Tickets for children ages 6-18 are $8, and those under 5 get in for free.

The museum is also free to Mobile County residents with proof of residency, although donations are encouraged.

