How to vote absentee

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Are you concerned about going to the polls on Election Day? Whether you are worried about COVID-19 or don’t want to wait in long lines, you can easily vote absentee in the state of Alabama.

The most important thing if you are going to vote absentee is to DO IT NOW.

“If you already know who you’re going to vote for, please go ahead and request your absentee ballot,” Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis told News 5. “And even if you don’t, go ahead and request it so you have it and hand and when you make your decisions.”

Here are the steps to take.

Register to Vote

If you’ve voted in the last four years you should still be on the voting rolls, but if you’re not sure check with your county election officials. If you need to register, you can do so on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website. The deadline is Oct. 26, but if you wait that long it may be difficult to complete the absentee process.

Request an Absentee Ballot

Click here to access your county’s form or call your county’s election office and request one.

Fill out the Absentee Ballot Request Form

If you are 64 years old or younger you will need a copy of your photo ID. This will be the only time in the absentee process that you will need your ID.

In the section that asks why you are requesting an absentee ballot, check the second box that says “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.” That is the cover all, COVID-19, excuse.

You do NOT need a witness to sign this form, unless you are unable to sign your name

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Thursday, Oct. 29. If you wait that long, however, it is highly likely you may not have enough time to complete the voting process.

Fill out the Absentee Ballot and mail

After requesting an absentee ballot you will receive a packet in the mail that includes the following: instructions, a ballot, a secrecy envelope, an outer or affidavit envelope, and a mailing envelope.

1- Fill out the ballot. It will be the same as you would receive at the poll. Fill in the ovals for your selection.

2- Place the completed ballot in the secrecy envelope. Seal the envelope.

3- Place the secrecy envelope in the outer/affidavit envelope.

4- This is the most important step in the process! Fill out the information on the outer/secrecy envelope.

*Fill out your name and address.

*Indicate the reason you are voting absentee (again check the second line that reads “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”)

*Get two witnesses to sign OR get the envelope notarized.

5- Place the outer/affidavit envelope in the mailing envelope. Seal, apply the proper postage, and mail.

Your envelope must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2, AND must arrive by noon on Tuesday Nov. 3 (Election Day). Again, if you wait this long there is no guarantee that the U.S. Postal Service will get the envelope there on time. DO NOT WAIT until the last week!!

What Happens to My Ballot ? Won’t election officials know how I voted?

When you envelope arrives at your county election office, the following will take place:

1- The outer/affidavit envelope will be examined by election officials to make sure that it is properly filled-out and witnessed. If it is not, it will be set aside as a contested ballot and likely will be disallowed

2- If the outer/affidavit envelope is properly filled-out and witnessed, then the secrecy envelope that contains your ballot will be removed and separated. There is no link at this point between the outer/affidavit envelope and the secrecy envelope that contains your ballot. Therefore, there is no way that anyone will know how you voted.

3- The secrecy envelope will be held under lock and key until Election Day, November 3, when it will be counted.

Can I avoid the mail and still vote absentee?

Yes! You can hand-deliver your absentee ballot to the Election Office in the Government Plaza Annex building in downtown Mobile, or better yet, you can do the entire process in person – in effect “early voting.” The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition, the office will be open Saturday, Oct 10, 17, and 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for voting and Saturday, Oct.

31, to drop off completed absentee ballots.

What if I don’t have internet or access to a copier and want to absentee vote by mail?

The Mobile Public Library can assist with downloading an application, making a free copy of your photo ID, and witnessing your application (if necessary) and completed ballot. The Library can even provide these services “curbside” for those with physical limitations and/or concerned about COVID-19. Click here for library locations and phone numbers

Is the process the same in other counties?

The mail-in process is virtually identical, but in-person voting is limited. Call your county election officials for information.

Baldwin County

251-937-0379

Clarke County

251-275-3062

Conecuh County

251-578-7012

Escambia County

251-867-0243

Monroe County

251-743-2283

Washington County

251-847-2164

