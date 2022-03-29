MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another round of severe weather lies ahead for the Gulf Coast. As is the case with any active weather event, steps can be taken to ensure less stress in the event something significant happens.

Gulf Coast residents are familiar with a HURRICANE SURVIVAL KIT. This is something we put together every year like clockwork. Well, many of the same items used in your hurricane kit can be used for your SEVERE WEATHER KIT. This would be a collection of supplies that can come in handy in the event your home is damaged by destructive winds, tornadoes, or hail.

SEVERE WEATHER KIT ITEMS:

Air Horn, Batteries, Boots, Cell Phone, a First Air Kit, Flashlights, Batteries, Non-perishable Food and Snacks, Helmet (some form of Head Protection), Water, a Weather Radio, Copies of your Insurance Documents

You should review your family’s severe weather plan making sure everyone in your household know where to go in the evening of a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning.

Severe weather can provide a to of anxiety for Gulf Coast residents. Guess what…storms can also provide added stress for your four-legged friends. Pet anxiety is a real thing, and you should always consider planning for your furry family members when it comes to severe weather.





PLANNING FOR YOUR PETS:

When a warning is issued for your neighborhood, you should jump into action. Put your dog on a leash and get the cat into a pet carrier. Take your pets with you to your tornado safe place.

To reduce the amount of stress and anxiety on your pets, give them some things that may make them a little more comfortable. Familiar items such as toys, blankets, treats, etc. can help to relax your pet as severe weather moves in. Your severe weather kits should include food and medicines for your pets as well.

These are some things to consider any time severe weather threatens the Gulf Coast.