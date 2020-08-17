MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kari Whatley, President of Equine Therapy Group, presents the subject of happiness in difficult situations this week with WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh.
When asked, “how can people find happiness for themselves?” Whatley responded by saying that one issue is people are “confusing pleasure with happiness. When things don’t go the way we want doesn’t mean we can’t be happy. By doing difficult things with a positive attitude,” happiness will come eventually. “The more in control we are the more happy we’ll feel.”
To see the full interview see the video above.
LATEST STORIES
- Woman burned friend’s baby with lighter, held her face against running treadmill, court documents say
- How to find happiness in difficult situations
- WKRG News 5 launches The 4 on 5 newscast this Monday
- 55 trees in downtown Fairhope coming down to make room for new ones
- 300 Pizza Huts, mostly dine-in locations, to close