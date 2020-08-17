How to find happiness in difficult situations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kari Whatley, President of Equine Therapy Group, presents the subject of happiness in difficult situations this week with WKRG News 5’s Devon Walsh.

When asked, “how can people find happiness for themselves?” Whatley responded by saying that one issue is people are “confusing pleasure with happiness. When things don’t go the way we want doesn’t mean we can’t be happy. By doing difficult things with a positive attitude,” happiness will come eventually. “The more in control we are the more happy we’ll feel.”

To see the full interview see the video above.

