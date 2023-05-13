MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As one of the rainiest cities in the United States, Mobile is notorious for its pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

American Kennel Club talked with trainers who said dogs are scared of thunder because they are sensitive to the changes in air pressure and static electricity. They are also much more sensitive to sound than humans are.

Here are 3 things you can do to calm your dog during a thunderstorm:

Give them a safe space

According to the American Kennel Club, the best thing to do for dogs is to let them go to their safe space. It’s also important not to punish them for their behavior during thunderstorms.

Provide background noise

If the dog cannot hear the thunder they are more likely to be less stressed. Background noise can “reduce stimulation.”

Soothe your dog with toys & treats

More destructive dogs use chewing and licking as self-soothing behaviors. Calming treats may also be helpful.

Trainers said one of the most important things you can do for your dog is to learn their body language. “They can read other dogs’ body language really well, they can read our body language really well, but we’re usually oblivious to theirs,” said one trainer to AKC.