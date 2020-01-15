How this week’s warm temperatures are causing flowers and plants to bloom early

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have all noticed the warm and muggy conditions that the Gulf Coast has been seeing this week. These temperatures have been 10-20 degrees above average for this time of year and have caused plants and flowers to bloom early, but a pattern flip next week might cause some issues.

News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with Barbara Smith, Garden Manager at Bellingrath Gardens, about what they are seeing bloom early, what happens when it freezes, and how they combat these rapidly changing temperatures.

Barbara says that she is seeing mostly camellias bloom early right now but has also seen azaleas and Japanese magnolias start to bloom as well. She explains that she normally does not see camellias bloom for another month or two.

Since next week we are expecting much colder, possibly freezing, temperatures, Barbara explains how blooming plants are affected.

“It’s not as bad you might imagine. Sometimes the blooms that are open might succumb to it. The buds are good and tight and protected, so you should still get your bloom.”

To optimize plant growth, Barbara and her team at Bellingrath usually plant things that can tolerate the cold or keep plants potted so they can move them if needed.

The cold weather next week might actually help budding plants bloom later (closer to when they are supposed to), but unfortunately, those that are already blooming might succumb to the cold.

