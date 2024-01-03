MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the Mobile Police Department suppressing the amount of perp walks it conducts, both prosecutors and defense attorneys said there could be a ripple effect in the courtroom.

The media is usually made aware by the law enforcement agency that a perp walk will take place in advance. The media is allowed to ask whatever questions they want while suspects can either stay quiet or answer the media’s questions.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the videos aren’t often used in court, but when they are, they don’t carry much weight.

“I would say that it’s unusual for it to be useful in prosecution, but those videos have been used,” Blackwood said.

Chase Dearman, a Defense Attorney in Mobile, painted a different picture. He said perp walk videos affect jury pools even if the footage hasn’t been used as evidence. Dearman referenced a particular ‘voir dire’ procedure in which a judge decided if a jury was fair and impartial.

“I’ve been in voir dire before and had people raise their hands and say, ‘Yes, I saw this on the news when they did the walk outside,'” Dearman said.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said one of the reasons the department made the change is because some criminals use their perp walk as a badge of honor. He also said the high volume of perp walks could give the impression that Mobile is more dangerous than it really is.

Dearman applauded MPD’s decision to dial back on the long-standing tradition. He said perp walks exist for two reasons: to shame the accused and to bolster the police department’s confidence.

“You’re going to be nervous and scared, and that’s how you’re going to appear on TV,” Dearman said. “But the police will look very confident in slapping those cuffs on and walking them down the perp walk.”

The argument that perp walks violate the basic American right to a fair trial remained persistent. Dearman said almost all suspects involved in a perp walk are not lawyered up before they are paraded in front of the media.

“When they have a perp walk, it’s important for people to understand they haven’t met with a lawyer. They won’t let us get anywhere near them,” Dearman said. “They won’t even confirm or deny that somebody is there.”

Dearman said suspects are only able to speak to an attorney once they are booked into Metro Jail.

While the perp walk tradition will not be exercised as often, Police Chief Paul Prine said his department will continue to release information about arrests to the media.