How Mobile County schools performed on latest Alabama standardized tests

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Standardized test scores for Alabama schools have been released for the state, but it may be hard to draw too many conclusions.

This was the first year Alabama schools took the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program tests, so these are the baseline numbers, and there’s nothing to compare with these numbers.

For all Mobile County Schools, about 39 percent of students are proficient in English Language Arts, nearly 15 percent are proficient in Math, and 31 percent are proficient in Science. These are the students who passed these sections of the ACAP test.

This is what we have so far as we continue to analyze the data.

A few schools scored lower on some parts of the assessment. Vigor High school had nearly 2 percent of its students test proficiently in English. Just more than 1 percent of students at Howard Elementary tested proficiently in Math, and a little more than 1 percent of students at Williamson tested proficiently in science.

Eichold-Mertz Magnet had the highest number of students who test proficiently in English Language Arts and Math. Their students tested at 96.93 percent and 68.14 percent respectively. Council had the most students proficient in science at 76.53 percent.

We talked to the State Department of Education to explain what these numbers mean.

“We have new data on a new test. It’s not so easily comparable to the old test because it’s a whole new test, whole new standards, new way of doing things, it’s all online. So they can’t necessarily look at this year’s data and compare them back to 2018 and make those kind of direct comparisons. It’s somewhat apples to oranges,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, the Alabama State Superintendent.

We’ve reached out for a reaction on these numbers from the Mobile County Public School System. We spoke briefly with them on the phone. They say they’ve already started on improvements with literacy camps and summer school over the summer, and we are waiting to hear more from them.

School ELA PROFICIENCY MATH PROFICIENCY SCIENCE PROFICIENCY ELA PARTICIPATION MATH PARTICIPATION SCIENCE PARTICIPATION Mobile County ALL 39.32 14.95 31.14 91.82 91.45 90.45 Alba Middle 38.8 11.75 33.71 95.31 95.49 97.27 Allentown Elementary 59.04 30.88 50 94.61 94.34 97.09 Bryant High 20.57 16.12 23.29 90.62 94.77 94.51 Austin Elementary 59.05 29.05 52.7 93.75 93.75 92.5 Baker High 28.37 25.34 33.16 91.63 93.71 93.39 Blount High 3.42 2.05 6.56 91.95 95.88 95.88 Booth Elementary 55.84 30.81 47.22 99.81 99.81 100 Breitling Elementary 49.06 25.09 40.51 99.26 99.26 98.75 Burns Middle 29.63 3.94 26.14 90.9 90.19 87.82 Burroughs Elementary 33.77 1.31 10.71 96.84 96.84 96.55 Calcedeaver Elementary 40.77 13.08 15.15 100 100 100 Calloway-Smith Middle 17.53 1.29 15.2 70.6 59.8 68.03 Castlen Elementary 62.91 32.71 62.32 99.53 100 98.57 Causey Middle 51.05 17.35 52.29 87.01 87.09 84.63 Chastang-Fournier K-8 15.4 1.45 14.95 83.07 76.73 62.14 Citronelle High 8.24 9.2 15.03 89.69 91.8 91.27 Clark-Shaw Magnet 76.57 31.91 70.94 94.21 94.48 93.55 Collier Elementary 61.33 34.74 47.9 99.02 98.57 100 Collins-Rhodes Elementary 25.81 8.3 6.59 94.49 93.53 96.81 Continuous Learning Center 35.71 0 30.77 66.26 78.78 67.96 Council Traditional 84.14 43.4 76.53 97.64 96.97 96.08 Craighead Elementary 21.43 2.05 8.06 97.03 97.01 95.38 Dauphin Island Elementary 66.67 40.48 NONE 97.09 97.09 NONE Davidson High 41.18 35.73 49.71 87.11 88.9 88.65 Davis Elementary 35.71 13.2 21.67 95.92 95.92 96.77 Dawes Intermediate 70.44 38.36 69.88 98.57 98.57 98.22 Denton Magnet School of Technology 69.25 26.47 55.34 92.03 93.41 90.35 Dickson Elementary 40.09 12.09 30 93.95 93.72 97.9 Dixon Elementary 48.33 14.35 38.36 98.43 98.43 97.33 Dodge Elementary 34.8 6.34 18.71 95.34 95.57 93.29 Dunbar Magnet 53.13 6.71 30.77 97.92 97.7 96.69 Eichold-Mertz Magnet 96.93 68.14 76.32 96.67 95.82 97.03 Evans Special School 7.69 8.6 32.61 78.45 80.17 75.41 Fonde Elementary 26.48 6.25 15.91 85.66 85.94 83.81 Forest Hill Elementary 22.78 4.23 10 95.93 96.3 94.59 Gilliard Elementary 23.49 7.81 14.78 96.81 96.52 97.46 Grand Bay Middle 38.16 8.46 39.26 98.1 97.75 97.26 Grant Elementary 23.58 7.44 9.8 98.4 97.63 100 Griggs Elementary 52.04 17.63 42.31 99.66 99.66 100 Hall Elementary 21.88 2.33 9.76 84.58 85.13 84.24 Hankins Middle 37.72 6.62 36.71 86.23 85.42 83.78 Haskew Elementary 46.79 21.51 34.69 98.72 98.34 34.69 Hollinger’s Island Elementary 56.56 11.48 38.78 100 100 100 Holloway Elementary 19.38 4.82 5.75 92.13 88.92 85.27 Howard Elementary 21.47 1.05 10 93.63 93.63 81.97 Indian Springs Elementary 27.88 9.82 10.61 96.49 95.3 92.92 LeFlore High 5.11 5.04 7.91 84.88 86.12 86.12 Leinkauf Elementary 26.26 7.78 14.77 98.57 95.73 95.65 Lott Middle 43.81 9.13 34.72 93.76 94.36 90.57 Maryvale Elementary 24.88 4.88 12.5 100 100 100 McDavid-Jones Elementary 44.97 19.83 37.38 97.8 97.8 97.27 Meadowlake Elementary 36.96 8.15 31.75 98.47 98.47 100 Mobile County Training 22.34 2.82 8.2 79.85 75.32 73.88 Montgomery High 17.94 12.59 22.8 86.19 89.15 89.15 Morningside Elementary 29.44 9.29 15.66 98.93 98.05 98.42 Murphy High 18.91 9.96 20.28 88.06 89.99 89.99 N. Mobile County K-8 37.58 6.38 20.65 98.39 95.82 97.87 Old Shell Road Elementary 80.38 42.58 52.94 98.12 98.12 94.44 Orchard Elementary 29.41 3.53 18.67 95.41 95.41 92.29 O’Rourke Elementary 58.87 27 36.69 96.58 97.04 95.21 Phillips Preparatory 89.88 35.54 71.43 92.87 93.03 95.45 Pillans Middle 16.83 1.62 5.33 81.81 78.17 75.38 Rain High 4.03 2.94 6.62 81.05 88.89 88.89 Robbins Elementary 31.41 7.64 14.63 93.98 94.69 95.35 Scarborough Model Middle 20.52 3.58 21.3 89.8 89.11 91.02 Semmes Elementary 63.47 37.16 57.33 95.65 95.2 92.59 Semmes Middle 35.3 8.33 41.62 83.92 81.39 77.48 Shepard Elementary 48.18 16.26 36.59 94.19 94.03 89.94 Spencer-Westlawn Elementary 36.57 24.3 24.62 93.77 92.27 91.55 St. Elmo Elementary 43.52 20.21 29.23 98.97 98.97 98.48 Tanner Williams Elementary 59.06 24.6 43.75 100 99.21 100 Taylor-White Elementary 52.23 29.03 37.74 94.01 92.81 96.36 The Pathway 5 0 8 76.44 73.71 61.58 Theodore High 12.35 10.34 18.53 87.39 90.75 90.05 Turner Elementary 49.8 15.81 45.68 98.83 98.83 98.78 Vigor High 1.98 2.8 11.22 84.17 89.17 89.17 Washington Middle 12.15 1.13 14.29 92.43 92.69 90.84 Whitley Elementary 18.52 3.67 7.89 91.39 92.24 90.84 Will Elementary 20.91 3.82 13.33 96.69 96.05 96.15 Williamson High 11.52 2.18 1.64 85.83 86.82 87.86 Wilmer Elementary 37.02 18.27 33.33 97.65 97.65 95.83 Mobile County Public Schools Proficiency Report

You can see a breakdown of all of the data here.