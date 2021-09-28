How Mobile County schools performed on latest Alabama standardized tests

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Standardized test scores for Alabama schools have been released for the state, but it may be hard to draw too many conclusions.
This was the first year Alabama schools took the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program tests, so these are the baseline numbers, and there’s nothing to compare with these numbers.
For all Mobile County Schools, about 39 percent of students are proficient in English Language Arts, nearly 15 percent are proficient in Math, and 31 percent are proficient in Science. These are the students who passed these sections of the ACAP test.
This is what we have so far as we continue to analyze the data.
A few schools scored lower on some parts of the assessment. Vigor High school had nearly 2 percent of its students test proficiently in English. Just more than 1 percent of students at Howard Elementary tested proficiently in Math, and a little more than 1 percent of students at Williamson tested proficiently in science.
Eichold-Mertz Magnet had the highest number of students who test proficiently in English Language Arts and Math. Their students tested at 96.93 percent and 68.14 percent respectively. Council had the most students proficient in science at 76.53 percent.
We talked to the State Department of Education to explain what these numbers mean.
“We have new data on a new test. It’s not so easily comparable to the old test because it’s a whole new test, whole new standards, new way of doing things, it’s all online. So they can’t necessarily look at this year’s data and compare them back to 2018 and make those kind of direct comparisons. It’s somewhat apples to oranges,” said Dr. Eric Mackey, the Alabama State Superintendent.
We’ve reached out for a reaction on these numbers from the Mobile County Public School System. We spoke briefly with them on the phone. They say they’ve already started on improvements with literacy camps and summer school over the summer, and we are waiting to hear more from them.
|School
|ELA PROFICIENCY
|MATH PROFICIENCY
|SCIENCE PROFICIENCY
|ELA PARTICIPATION
|MATH PARTICIPATION
|SCIENCE PARTICIPATION
|Mobile County ALL
|39.32
|14.95
|31.14
|91.82
|91.45
|90.45
|Alba Middle
|38.8
|11.75
|33.71
|95.31
|95.49
|97.27
|Allentown Elementary
|59.04
|30.88
|50
|94.61
|94.34
|97.09
|Bryant High
|20.57
|16.12
|23.29
|90.62
|94.77
|94.51
|Austin Elementary
|59.05
|29.05
|52.7
|93.75
|93.75
|92.5
|Baker High
|28.37
|25.34
|33.16
|91.63
|93.71
|93.39
|Blount High
|3.42
|2.05
|6.56
|91.95
|95.88
|95.88
|Booth Elementary
|55.84
|30.81
|47.22
|99.81
|99.81
|100
|Breitling Elementary
|49.06
|25.09
|40.51
|99.26
|99.26
|98.75
|Burns Middle
|29.63
|3.94
|26.14
|90.9
|90.19
|87.82
|Burroughs Elementary
|33.77
|1.31
|10.71
|96.84
|96.84
|96.55
|Calcedeaver Elementary
|40.77
|13.08
|15.15
|100
|100
|100
|Calloway-Smith Middle
|17.53
|1.29
|15.2
|70.6
|59.8
|68.03
|Castlen Elementary
|62.91
|32.71
|62.32
|99.53
|100
|98.57
|Causey Middle
|51.05
|17.35
|52.29
|87.01
|87.09
|84.63
|Chastang-Fournier K-8
|15.4
|1.45
|14.95
|83.07
|76.73
|62.14
|Citronelle High
|8.24
|9.2
|15.03
|89.69
|91.8
|91.27
|Clark-Shaw Magnet
|76.57
|31.91
|70.94
|94.21
|94.48
|93.55
|Collier Elementary
|61.33
|34.74
|47.9
|99.02
|98.57
|100
|Collins-Rhodes Elementary
|25.81
|8.3
|6.59
|94.49
|93.53
|96.81
|Continuous Learning Center
|35.71
|0
|30.77
|66.26
|78.78
|67.96
|Council Traditional
|84.14
|43.4
|76.53
|97.64
|96.97
|96.08
|Craighead Elementary
|21.43
|2.05
|8.06
|97.03
|97.01
|95.38
|Dauphin Island Elementary
|66.67
|40.48
|NONE
|97.09
|97.09
|NONE
|Davidson High
|41.18
|35.73
|49.71
|87.11
|88.9
|88.65
|Davis Elementary
|35.71
|13.2
|21.67
|95.92
|95.92
|96.77
|Dawes Intermediate
|70.44
|38.36
|69.88
|98.57
|98.57
|98.22
|Denton Magnet School of Technology
|69.25
|26.47
|55.34
|92.03
|93.41
|90.35
|Dickson Elementary
|40.09
|12.09
|30
|93.95
|93.72
|97.9
|Dixon Elementary
|48.33
|14.35
|38.36
|98.43
|98.43
|97.33
|Dodge Elementary
|34.8
|6.34
|18.71
|95.34
|95.57
|93.29
|Dunbar Magnet
|53.13
|6.71
|30.77
|97.92
|97.7
|96.69
|Eichold-Mertz Magnet
|96.93
|68.14
|76.32
|96.67
|95.82
|97.03
|Evans Special School
|7.69
|8.6
|32.61
|78.45
|80.17
|75.41
|Fonde Elementary
|26.48
|6.25
|15.91
|85.66
|85.94
|83.81
|Forest Hill Elementary
|22.78
|4.23
|10
|95.93
|96.3
|94.59
|Gilliard Elementary
|23.49
|7.81
|14.78
|96.81
|96.52
|97.46
|Grand Bay Middle
|38.16
|8.46
|39.26
|98.1
|97.75
|97.26
|Grant Elementary
|23.58
|7.44
|9.8
|98.4
|97.63
|100
|Griggs Elementary
|52.04
|17.63
|42.31
|99.66
|99.66
|100
|Hall Elementary
|21.88
|2.33
|9.76
|84.58
|85.13
|84.24
|Hankins Middle
|37.72
|6.62
|36.71
|86.23
|85.42
|83.78
|Haskew Elementary
|46.79
|21.51
|34.69
|98.72
|98.34
|34.69
|Hollinger’s Island Elementary
|56.56
|11.48
|38.78
|100
|100
|100
|Holloway Elementary
|19.38
|4.82
|5.75
|92.13
|88.92
|85.27
|Howard Elementary
|21.47
|1.05
|10
|93.63
|93.63
|81.97
|Indian Springs Elementary
|27.88
|9.82
|10.61
|96.49
|95.3
|92.92
|LeFlore High
|5.11
|5.04
|7.91
|84.88
|86.12
|86.12
|Leinkauf Elementary
|26.26
|7.78
|14.77
|98.57
|95.73
|95.65
|Lott Middle
|43.81
|9.13
|34.72
|93.76
|94.36
|90.57
|Maryvale Elementary
|24.88
|4.88
|12.5
|100
|100
|100
|McDavid-Jones Elementary
|44.97
|19.83
|37.38
|97.8
|97.8
|97.27
|Meadowlake Elementary
|36.96
|8.15
|31.75
|98.47
|98.47
|100
|Mobile County Training
|22.34
|2.82
|8.2
|79.85
|75.32
|73.88
|Montgomery High
|17.94
|12.59
|22.8
|86.19
|89.15
|89.15
|Morningside Elementary
|29.44
|9.29
|15.66
|98.93
|98.05
|98.42
|Murphy High
|18.91
|9.96
|20.28
|88.06
|89.99
|89.99
|N. Mobile County K-8
|37.58
|6.38
|20.65
|98.39
|95.82
|97.87
|Old Shell Road Elementary
|80.38
|42.58
|52.94
|98.12
|98.12
|94.44
|Orchard Elementary
|29.41
|3.53
|18.67
|95.41
|95.41
|92.29
|O’Rourke Elementary
|58.87
|27
|36.69
|96.58
|97.04
|95.21
|Phillips Preparatory
|89.88
|35.54
|71.43
|92.87
|93.03
|95.45
|Pillans Middle
|16.83
|1.62
|5.33
|81.81
|78.17
|75.38
|Rain High
|4.03
|2.94
|6.62
|81.05
|88.89
|88.89
|Robbins Elementary
|31.41
|7.64
|14.63
|93.98
|94.69
|95.35
|Scarborough Model Middle
|20.52
|3.58
|21.3
|89.8
|89.11
|91.02
|Semmes Elementary
|63.47
|37.16
|57.33
|95.65
|95.2
|92.59
|Semmes Middle
|35.3
|8.33
|41.62
|83.92
|81.39
|77.48
|Shepard Elementary
|48.18
|16.26
|36.59
|94.19
|94.03
|89.94
|Spencer-Westlawn Elementary
|36.57
|24.3
|24.62
|93.77
|92.27
|91.55
|St. Elmo Elementary
|43.52
|20.21
|29.23
|98.97
|98.97
|98.48
|Tanner Williams Elementary
|59.06
|24.6
|43.75
|100
|99.21
|100
|Taylor-White Elementary
|52.23
|29.03
|37.74
|94.01
|92.81
|96.36
|The Pathway
|5
|0
|8
|76.44
|73.71
|61.58
|Theodore High
|12.35
|10.34
|18.53
|87.39
|90.75
|90.05
|Turner Elementary
|49.8
|15.81
|45.68
|98.83
|98.83
|98.78
|Vigor High
|1.98
|2.8
|11.22
|84.17
|89.17
|89.17
|Washington Middle
|12.15
|1.13
|14.29
|92.43
|92.69
|90.84
|Whitley Elementary
|18.52
|3.67
|7.89
|91.39
|92.24
|90.84
|Will Elementary
|20.91
|3.82
|13.33
|96.69
|96.05
|96.15
|Williamson High
|11.52
|2.18
|1.64
|85.83
|86.82
|87.86
|Wilmer Elementary
|37.02
|18.27
|33.33
|97.65
|97.65
|95.83
You can see a breakdown of all of the data here.