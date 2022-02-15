MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council Tuesday took the first step to getting red light cameras installed in the city. But it’s only the first step in a long process to cut down on people running red lights. Next, Mobile County lawmakers need to take the proposal to the state assembly for support.

The city council approved a resolution that requests the Mobile County Legislative Delegation to propose legislation that would allow the City of Mobile to pass an ordinance to employ red light cameras that catch people who go through them.

Joel Daves is one of the sponsors of the resolution. He says the amount of people running through red lights in Mobile poses a significant safety hazard to drivers.

“Red light cameras are a technology that has been employed successfully in a number of cities, there are 400 cities in the country that has this technology. Montgomery has employed it and has found a significant decrease in traffic accidents at intersections. Intersections by the way are the most likely place to have a traffic accident,” said Daves.

The city council voted to approve the request 6-1, Ben Reynolds was the only council member to vote against the ordinance. He says he can’t support the idea of red light cameras in Mobile.

“The argument was made that this was not a vote for red-light cameras or not, just to give us the opportunity to decide. Well if you’ve done the research and you’ve read and you know where you stand on a position then don’t even let the thin edge of the wedge get in. Vote it down now, start the dissent right away,” said Reynolds.

It’s not known when this could be introduced to the legislature in Montgomery.