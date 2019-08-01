How a toll could affect real estate

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Local real estate agents believe a toll to cross Mobile Bay could create a divide between Mobile and Baldwin Counties. People who work in Mobile who were thinking about buying on the Eastern Shore may decide to just buy in Mobile, and vice versa, and they may just stay on their side of the Bay, for the most part.



But they say there’s no denying the market is getting stronger in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, and houses aren’t available for long.



“The average on Mobile County side is generally under 60 days,” said Christy Gustin with Bellator Real Estate.



“When you look at Baldwin County, it’s one of the fastest-growing MSAs in the country right now and so we have a large influx of people wanting to come to the area,” said Stephen Roberts, owner of Coastal Alabama Real Estate.



Roberts told Cherish Lombard that most people are willing to pay the higher prices on the Eastern Shore. But he’s afraid a $6 one way or $90 a month toll will really affect the lower and middle-class neighborhoods.



He said, “It’s going to impact where they buy the property, but it’s also going to come directly out of the property that they buy and make them buy a lower-priced property than they would otherwise.”



The average home price in Mobile is much lower than the average price in Baldwin County.



“Right now the median sales price for the Eastern Shore is a little over $100,000 more than the median sales price for Mobile County,” Roberts told News 5.



He believes the lower cost of real estate combined with the toll will force many people in lower-income brackets who work in Mobile to buy in Mobile.



He said, “They’re not going to be able to justify buying a home here. Even at the reduced amount of $90 per family per month, that’s still a significant part of their income.”



So that could affect the demand in Mobile, and drive up prices.



Gustin said, “I believe I will be much busier and be able to show houses more on this side rather than on the other side.”



ALDOT officials anticipate a five-year construction phase beginning in mid-2020. So even though the toll for the Mobile Bridge and Bayway Project is years from being put into place, families searching for a home are already taking an extra $90-plus dollars a month into consideration.



“They’re concerned and it’s making them I believe, stay over here,” said Gustin.



Roberts added, “I’ve personally spoken to people that do live on this side of the bay and then work in Mobile and it’s making them consider moving over to Mobile.”



Some people fear this could create a large divide between counties.



“With a toll in place, it’s not going to impact the higher, upper-middle class and wealthy families that you traditionally see on parts of the Eastern Shore and so I do think it could further diversify the demographics of what you see over here,” said Roberts.