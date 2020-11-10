How a COVID-19 vaccine rollout could look in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the United States, a potential glimmer of hope from Pfizer, announcing Monday their vaccine was showing to be 90% effective against COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has been working together hand-in-hand with the Mobile County Health Department with a plan to distribute the virus and create a unified response within Alabama.

“Thank God there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. George Koulianos, the President of the Medical Society of Mobile County.

By the end of the year, Pfizer believes they will have about 40 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine available. Two doses are required per treatment, meaning that number will treat about 15-20 million people.

“We hope to have vaccine available by the end of the year. It will only be used for the high-risk individuals and those sort of at the front line caring for the COVID patients,” Dr. Koulianos said.

Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health released a COVID-19 vaccine plan. It includes a three-phase approach.

· In Phase 1, potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.

· In Phase 2, large numbers of doses will be available, and supply is likely to meet demand. Educational efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.

· In Phase 3, there is likely to be a sufficient supply and all unvaccinated groups will be targeted. Special attention will be directed to populations or communities with low vaccine coverage.

“It will take several months for us to get enough vaccine to start vaccinating those at Tier 2,” said Dr. Koulianos. He continued, “by the time we vaccinate the entire community, it will be well into 2021, it is not going to be overnight.”

The Pfizer virus will also need to be kept at a specific temperature, which is something doctors across Mobile are working on taking inventory of now. “It has to be stored at -60 to -80 Centigrade, which is like storing a vaccine at -120 Fahrenheit. There aren’t many refrigerators in Mobile that can go that low. We actually have a shortage of those refrigeration units in Mobile. We are conducting a thorough inventory assessment now of the community to see where those freezers are to create the capacity that we need to protect our community,” said Dr. Koulianos.

The Medical Society of Mobile County says this winter will be crucial for the city of Mobile in its efforts fighting the virus.

“There are a number of things that happen now between Thanksgiving and the middle of February that it can impact the spread of the virus. So keeping Mobile safe this winter is going to be critical to the health and well being to our community,” said Dr. Koulianos.

Reiterating the importance of taking precautions this winter.

“The less infection we have now, the more likely the vaccine will get us to herd immunity sooner, and the more lives we save this summer,” said Dr. Koulianos.

Doctors are urging you to continue to follow CDC guidelines for washing hands, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask.

