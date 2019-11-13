House fire on Josephine Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue units were called to a house fire in the 2800 block of Josephine Street Tuesday evening.

Mobile-Fire Rescue says crews arrived at the house where they saw heavy flames and smoke engulfing the wood-framed structure.

Fire officials say everyone in the house were able to evacuate the house safely.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says crews were able to fully extinguish all signs of flames in less than an hour.

No one was injured in the fire, however, significant fire, smoke, and water damage were sustained to the home.

MFRD’s Bureau of Fire Prevention is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.