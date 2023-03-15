UPDATE (10:21 p.m.): WKRG spoke with Theodore Dawes Fire-Rescue Chief Frank Byrd.

Byrd said “we don’t have a clue what may have started this fire,” as of 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. He said they are having “extreme difficulty getting to the fire” but most of it is out at this time.

Byrd said two people were living in the home and both are out safe.

“We are in the process now of just digging through all the stuff in the house, outside the house,” said Byrd. “The house was fully involved when our personnel got on scene.”

The TDFR are being assisted by several different fire departments including Seven Hills Fire-Rescue.

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several fire departments are on scene at a house fire on Garden Grove Drive in Theodore Wednesday night.

The Mobile Police Department, Theodore Dawes Fire-Rescue and Seven Hills Fire-Rescue are on scene. Mobile County EMS is also on scene.

WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more details. This story will be updated as we learn more.