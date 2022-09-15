MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed they responded to a house with smoke visible in a bedroom at around 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to the release, MFRD responded to the 1000-block of Alba Street with reports of “smoke visible in a bedroom.”

Neighbors and the homeowners reported “what they thought to be an ‘electrical fire'”. There was heavy smoke visible as MFRD arrived on scene. Firefighters located the fire in the bedroom.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation is still ongoing.