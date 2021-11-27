UPDATE as of 9:05 a.m. – The homeowner says that as far as he knows, there was nobody home at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt in the fire either.



MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire near Bishop State Community College’s central campus.

The call for the fire came in just after 8:00 Saturday morning at a home on Ryland’s Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

No word yet on whether or not anyone was in the home at the time of the fire or if anyone was hurt or killed in the fire.