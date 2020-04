SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) - During the Coronavirus pandemic, Mugshots Grill & Bar is providing meals for their employees every Wednesday and are also starting pop-up's in neighborhoods to feed hungry guests!

Krystin Kirksey, General Manager at Mugshots, says "We are making sure they get two meals, not just one, if they have someone at home they can take that back to them, so it's not just to feed them, it's also to help their family as well. We really need these people and they are very important to us so we want to be sure they feel taken care of during this all of this."