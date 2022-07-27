Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday Gulf Coast! Normal summer time weather is expected as we head into later this week with little change.

We are seeing clear skies this morning with a few clouds in sight. We have a warm and humid start today as well.

High temperatures are going to reach the mid 90’s with upper 80’s along the coast. Later tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid 70’s with few clouds in sight. Heat index values (what it feels like to your body when you factor in the humidity) will be reaching triple digits today. Grab some water and head in the shade!

Wash, Rinse and Repeat! Scattered showers and storms are possible later today as is expected this time of year. Possible rain showers expected to move northward from the coast later this afternoon.

Rip currerent risk is at a low today but moderate as we head into later this week. Remember to keep an eye out on the flags and use caution.

Calm and clear in the tropics right now.

Have a great day!