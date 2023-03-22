UPDATE (2:32 p.m.): MCSO identified the attempted murder suspect as Tawanne Lucas.

Deputies ask anyone with any information about Lucas to call the MCSO at 251-574-8633.

MCSO said they received a tip about Lucas at a home on Houston Street. MCSO Deputies went to the home and “heard movement inside.”

Deputies announced themselves “several times” but there was no response. MCSO Deputies called for SWAT and K9, but the suspect fled by the time they arrived.

Deputies continue to search for Lucas and consider him to “armed and dangerous.”

UPDATE (1:34 p.m.): Sheriff Paul Burch said the suspect was not in the home, when SWAT searched. Deputies are actively looking for him and consider him to be “armed and dangerous.”

UPDATE (1:07 p.m.): Sheriff Paul Burch said SWAT is now inside the home and deputies found drugs discarded in the driveway.

Burch said the suspect and his son are known drug dealers. A woman came to the back door saying “she didn’t know if anyone was inside the home” before SWAT went inside.

UPDATE (1:05 p.m.): MCSO confirmed they are at 1108 Houston Street after they received a tip of a person who is the suspect in an attempted murder case out of the Mobile Police Department.

“We have heard movement inside the house and no one will come out,” said MCSO.

MCSO said the car the suspect was driving is at the home and deputies are surrounding the home.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are working a hostage situation on Houston Street.

