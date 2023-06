MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said the woman who allegedly assaulted staff members at Infirmary Health on June 1 turned herself in Monday, according to an updated release.

Daleeicia Taylor, 24, is charged with three counts of assault.

Police said they were called to Infirmary Health at around 8 p.m. that night for a patient assaulting medical personnel. Police said Taylor had become “belligerent with the staff” and physically assaulted three of them.