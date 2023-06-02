MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A patient at a local hospital will be arrested after she allegedly assaulted staff members, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The patient, a 23-year-old female, became “belligerent” with staff members at Infirmary Health and assaulted three of them, according to the release. Officers were originally called to the hospital for the assault on Thursday around 8 p.m.

The patient is still in the hospital but police said she will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail once she is discharged. The release said the patient will be charged with three counts of assault.