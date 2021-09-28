Homicides in Mobile trending up compared to 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Homicides in Mobile are on the trend to hit a higher number than in 2020.

By the end of September last year, there had been 31 homicides in Mobile, as of Tuesday, Sept. 28, Mobile is at 43 homicides already. 2020 ended with 46 homicides, so the numbers are trending to exceed last year.

The homicides, really all over the city. The map below showing many centered in the Mobile metro area.

The upward trend also includes juveniles on both sides of the city. Seven people are under the age of 18 are have been arrested and five victims are juveniles, the youngest victim only 3 years old. The average age of a murder victim in Mobile is 36, according to the data released from the city of Mobile.

The Mobile Police Department’s clearance rate for homicides is often above the national average. About 86 percent of homicides this year have resulted in arrests and those cases being cleared. No arrests have been made in only five homicides.

In 2020, the yearly clearance was at 84.78 percent.