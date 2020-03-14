Homicide victim identified in MPD investigation off DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department identified the homicide victim, shot and killed off Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile Thursday.
42-year-old Jeffery Himes was transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injury.
Investigators have located a suspect and they are now being detained. The investigation is ongoing.
