Homicide victim identified in MPD investigation off DIP

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department identified the homicide victim, shot and killed off Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile Thursday.

42-year-old Jeffery Himes was transported to the hospital and died as a result of his injury.

Investigators have located a suspect and they are now being detained. The investigation is ongoing.

