CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide that happened Thursday morning.
Officers were called to Smith Road off Odom Road at around 7:23 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 for a body found. Police said the victim was a white male in his 20’s or early 30’s.
CPD said the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is taking lead on the investigation. There are no more details at this time. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.
If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call the CPD at (251) 866-5527 or MCSO at (251) 574-2423.
