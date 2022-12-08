MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in the water along Battleship Parkway last Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a release from the MPD.

30-year-old Decisco Tillman, of Mobile, was floating in the water across the street from the USS Battleship at around 4:14 p.m.

Police said they are not sure if foul play is part of this investigation and they are continuing to investigate. News 5 will provide updates as we learn more.

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident or spoke with Tillman on the Saturday before, you are urged to call the MPD at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at 844-251-0644.