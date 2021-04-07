Homicide investigation underway after man found shot on Three Notch Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the middle of Three Notch Road and later died from his injuries.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, police responded to the 8400 block of Three Notch Road in reference to one shot. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot lying in the middle of the road. The man was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Mobile Police identified the man as 40-year-old Robbie Blue.

This is an active homicide investigation.