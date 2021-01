Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a homicide on Randlett Drive. Officers responded to a one shot call around 3:10 AM on Friday, January 30, 2021 in the 2300 block of Randlett Drive.

The victim has been identified as Bradley Nall, 21. Nall was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The investigation is currently on going.