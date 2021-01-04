Homicide investigation on Height Street.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congress is set to solidify the presidential election results with the electoral college certification process on Jan. 6th but not without an obstacle coming from a group of republicans.

Lawmakers across the country from eleven different states including Ted Cruz and most recently Alabama senator-elect Tommy Tuberville have released statements challenging the presidential election results claiming voter fraud. We spoke to Mobilians today on both sides of the challenge. Some were excited as they believe the fraud to be true and others were not, including Wendell Berry. "If this is indeed a democracy and the people have spoken, then let the people's voice be the final word.If there is voter fraud then there needs to be some quantifiable evidence that is widely accepted, otherwise it's just a ploy," said Berry.