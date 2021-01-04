Homicide investigation on Height Street.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a homicide investigation is underway in the 2000 block of Height Street.

Mobile Crime Map shows it was at 2011 Height Street that took place at 9:45 AM.

There is no further information at this time.

