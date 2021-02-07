Shooter identified at Plantation Apartments

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A homicide investigation occurred at Plantation Apartments.

Mobile Police responded to 5725 Old Pascagoula Road in reference to a shooting on Saturday, February 6, around 8:52 PM. Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was sent to the hospital where he died. Officers determined the man was shot after a dispute with his fiancé, 27-year-old Andrea Smith, who shot him.

Through the investigation, Smith was arrested and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The case was cleared on arrest of Smith.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories