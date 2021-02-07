Shooter identified at Plantation Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A homicide investigation occurred at Plantation Apartments.

Mobile Police responded to 5725 Old Pascagoula Road in reference to a shooting on Saturday, February 6, around 8:52 PM. Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was sent to the hospital where he died. Officers determined the man was shot after a dispute with his fiancé, 27-year-old Andrea Smith, who shot him.

Through the investigation, Smith was arrested and charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The case was cleared on arrest of Smith.