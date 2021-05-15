Homicide early Saturday morning in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a man was shot to death just after midnight Saturday morning. According to a news release, Mobile Police responded to a call for a shooting at 1957 Brill Road at about 12:30 this morning. That’s near Dauphin Island Parkway. A man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

The news release does not say an arrest has been made and no recent bookings in the jail indicate anyone has been charged with murder overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mobile Police.