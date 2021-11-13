Homicide at St. Stephens Road in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police responded to a shooting on Nov. 13 at 3305 St. Stephens Road.

Prichard Police determined that Abdar R. Yelldon, 44, was shot several times inside his vehicle. 

EMS confirmed that Yelldon passed away from his injuries, upgrading the shooting to a homicide, according to a news release from the Prichard Police Department.

This is an active investigation, according to the release.

If you have any information, contact the Prichard Police Major Crimes Division at (251) 452-2221.

