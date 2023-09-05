MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the recent death of Jimmy Buffett, a second-line parade is scheduled in downtown Mobile to celebrate him this weekend.

The parade was announced on Facebook on Tuesday, and it’s set for Sunday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. Parade attendees are encouraged to meet at the Riverview Plaza Hotel at 3 p.m. with the parade starting an hour later.

The parade will go down Dauphin Street, ending at Moe’s Original BBQ. At Moe’s, attendees “will partake in margarita and cheeseburger specials from our friends at Moe’s while enjoying the music of Jimmy Buffett performed by Teddy Williams and friends,” the Facebook post reads.

There will be an open mic for musicians to sign up and perform a tribute to Buffett.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear parrot head outfits and costumes.

Pets are welcome in the parade, but they are not allowed at Moe’s. Cars, trucks, trailers, boats and seaplanes are not allowed in the second line.

The Facebook post gives a special thanks to Moe’s Original BBQ, Downtown Mobile Alliance, Riverview Plaza Hotel and the Mobile Police Department.