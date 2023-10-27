UPDATED (5:56 p.m.): “After conducting a more thorough investigation, detectives have determined that there is no substantiated basis for the alleged threats,” Mobile Police said in a statement.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A homeschooled student is accused of making threats toward other students Friday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Police received an anonymous call just after 10 a.m. Friday about a homeschooled student who allegedly made threats on social media to harm other students at various locations, according to a Mobile PD news release.

Officers are investigating the case and no one has been arrested.

We will update this article when more information is available.

