Homeowners tell “the Hive” to buzz off, score victory in fight over Mobile development

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed apartment complex called “The Hive” may have to buzz off. Homeowners in a neighborhood off Moffett Road in Mobile who fought the project just scored a victory.

A honeycomb-shaped complex was supposed to sit right next to the Overlook Heights subdivision and homeowners have been fighting it for months.

“When you work together as a community you can accomplish a lot,” said homeowner Loreal Kelly. Recently the members of the Mobile City Planning Commission denied a request from the developer to rezone the property from single-family to multifamily dwellings. That essentially stops the development as planned. City council member Gina Gregory applauds the homeowners.

“These community groups are the eyes and ears of the neighborhood, I can’t be here all of the time, they live here they know what’s going on they know the problems they know the issues,” said Mobile City Council member Gina Gregory. Homeowners say the fight against this apartment complex has brought this community together and they want to keep the momentum going.

“I think it’s been tremendous especially with the pandemic that’s been going on and knowing there are others around they can seek help from,” said Kelly. Petition drives and other efforts have allowed the neighbors to get to know each other and they want to continue through a community improvement group.

“The people we spoke with were overwhelmingly in support, they were happy we took the initiative to come out and do this,” said homeowner Brenda Gay. Gulf States Engineering was the local company hired to work on the Hive development. We reached out to them for comment and haven’t heard back.