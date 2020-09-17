Homeowners assess storm damage Thursday morning on Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s hard to walk ten feet along a residential area of Dauphin Island without stumbling over a small piece of storm debris. The morning after Hurricane Sally, small pieces of siding are littered across roadways.
There is also flooding and downed power lines. There’s no power on the island. Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier made a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there while there is a lot of damage there isn’t as much sand on the west end compared to what Cristobal left behind earlier in the season.
