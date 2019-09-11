Homeowner says 3 guns, 4-wheeler and jewelry stolen during break-in

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) – A homeowner in Wilmer tells News 5 she and her family were out of town for the weekend and came home Monday, realizing their home had been broken into.

“We were gone for a day and a half,” she tells us.

The homeowner says her neighbors heard a 4-wheeler leaving the property around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to her, a 4-wheeler, jewelry, 3 guns, a scope, helmets, power tools and cash were all taken from the home. She even says the crooks went through her pantry taking food.

This all happened on Walter Tanner Road, according to the homeowner.

Some of the missing items are shown below.